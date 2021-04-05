Guwahati, April 5: Six polling officials have been suspended in Assam on Monday. The action was taken against the officials as the Election Commission found that 181 votes were polled at a booth in Dima Hasao district, having only 90 registered voters. The booth is part of the Haflong constituency. Voting was held in this constituency in the second phase on April 1.

According to a report published in NDTV, the election Commission is planning to issue a re-poll order for this booth. However, no official order has been issued in this regard. A press release from the Election Commission said, "The Presiding and 1st Polling officer, in their statements, have admitted that they allowed the voters registered against the main polling station to cast their votes in the auxiliary polling station." Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Nothing Wrong in Tie Up With AIUDF, Party Not Communal, Says State Congress Chief Ripun Bora.

The six officials who were suspended are - Seikhosiem Lhangum (Sector Officer), Prahlad Ch Roy (Presiding Officer), Parameswar Charangsa (1st Polling Officer), Swaraj Kanti Das (2nd Polling Officer) and Lalzamlo Thiek (3rd Polling Officer). These officials were suspended for "dereliction of duty".

The development came days after the EC suspended four officials after they were found transporting the EVM in a vehicle belonging to BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul on April 1. The EC also issued a factual report on the incident. Re-polling was ordered No 149- Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC). A case was registered in the matter.

The Assam Assembly Elections 2021 are taking place in three phases, starting from March 27 till April 6. The second phase of Assembly polls was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts of the state on Thursday. A voter turnout of 74.76 per cent was recorded during the second phase. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2

