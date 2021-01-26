Amritsar, January 26: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari border has started on the occasion of Republic Day 2021. On the Gantantra Diwas, Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan draws a lot of attention. Generally, a huge crowd gather at Attari-Wagah border to watch the ceremony. This year, there will be no joint or coordinated parade at the Attari border on Republic Day.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed on the number of people attending the ceremony at the Joint Check Post (JCP) of the Wagah-Attari border. The beating retreat ceremony, an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both the countries just before the sunset, will be followed by a musical performance by the Border Security Force (BSF) band. Republic Day 2021 Updates: Parade at Rajpath Culminates With Rafale Aircraft Carrying Out 'Vertical Charlie' (View Pics).

Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari Border:

The day is marked by a grand parade and entertaining traditional performances. However, this year, the Republic Day Parade 2021 was be organised amid the COVID-19 pandemic Apart from tableaus of armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries/departments of the central government and paramilitary forces and six from the ministry of defence were displayed during the parade.

