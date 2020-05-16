Auraiya Road Accident: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Deaths of 24 Migrant Labourers in UP

Rahul Gandhi video conference with media (Photo Credits: INC India)

New Delhi, May 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the migrant labourers killed in the truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 24 Migrant Workers Killed, Several Injured After Two Trucks Collide in Auraiya District.

"Pained by the news of the death of 24 labourers and injuries to many people in the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured," Gandhi said in a tweet.

उतर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क हादसे में 24 मजदूरों की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं।मृतकों के परिवारों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2020

Both the trucks involved in the accident were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am.

Auraiya, which falls under the Kanpur division, is in south-west Uttar Pradesh. It is on the National Highway-19 and is 400 km away from Delhi and 200 km from Lucknow.