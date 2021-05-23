Since its establishment in 2012, CEO of Prosperity Media, James Norquay has used his 16+ years of digital marketing experience to build a seasoned team of SEO experts and creatives. The company differentiates itself from other digital agencies by specialising in search engine optimisation and amplification of onsite content.

This week the team added another four staff members in the SEO departments. The team welcomed Rebecca Nichelsen - Content Writer, Sam McBeath - Content Writer, Madeline Findlay - Content Writer and Georgia Tan - Senior SEO Consultant.

James Norquay, said, “SEO gets misunderstood a lot and more often than not, the value we add to our clients is in education so that they can get buy-in to implement changes to their tech stack - which of course can require significant developer resources. At the end of the day, more and more people are turning to Google for solutions and it can be a very sustainable avenue for business growth and customer acquisition.”

Prosperity Media has been dominating the Australian SEO space, winning clients from various verticals such as finance, marketplaces, insurance, cryptocurrency, health, and education. Earning the title of Best Agency in Australia, awarded by Semrush and judged by a panel of industry experts from Atalassian, Vodafone, Canva, Finder, and Foundr solidified our position in the market.

In 2020, just weeks prior to lockdown, Prosperity Media hosted Australia’s first SEO-focused conference. Keynote speakers including Amanda King (Optus), Bernard Huang (Clearscope), Matt Diggity, and Kate Toon spoke to a room of 250+ attendees, ranging from how to write content that ranks in the SERPs, growth hacking, to link building tactics.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the realisation that digital search is here to stay. But showing up on Google is not a simple or quick task. The best time to invest in SEO was years ago and getting the lionshare of organic search traffic these days is getting more and more difficult. Even for established brands in Australia, even though they may have a lot of brand authority, we are finding that they have been given poor advice and as a result, have not performed as well as they could be.” says Norquay.

With the impending roll out of Google’s Core Web Vitals, there has been some fear mongering misinformation shared by certain SEO professionals. “There is no way of knowing what impact this will have right now - the best we can do is to educate clients on what Core Web Vitals is about and how they should approach it - whether they are a small business or a national brand. Sowing fear is not the way.”, says Norquay.

As Google continues to improve its algorithm to provide better results for its users, Prosperity Media will be there to help businesses achieve their goals from search engine traffic.