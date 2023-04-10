Ayodhya, April 10: A 55-year-old man and his wife died in an explosion that occurred in a house near Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. The incident, which took place on Sunday, created panic in the area. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Newly-Wed Couple Found Dead With Stab Wounds Hours Before Their Reception in Raipur.

Superintendent of Police, City, Madhuban Singh said that fire tenders successfully controlled the blaze but the owners of the house, Ramesh, 55, and Usha, 50, could not be saved. Telangana Shocker: Couple Killed Three-Month-Old Baby, Hangs Self to Death in Rangareddy; Police Suspect Domestic Problem.

"We are looking into the reasons that could have triggered the blast," he said. According to police, Ramesh used to make kites and also sold crackers during Diwali. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).