New Delhi, October 6: The Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday recommended Ayurvedic medicines for asymptomatic and mild coronavirus (COVID-19) positive patients. The Ayurvedic medicines were recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol released for the management of COVID-19 today. The National Clinical Management Protocol is based on Ayurveda and Yoga. AYUSH Ministry’s Scientific Panel Not Accepting Alleged Medicine of Coronavirus? PIB Fact-Check Reveals the Truth Behind the Fake News.

For asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients, the AYUSH Ministry recommended Guduchi Ghana Vati or the powder of Tinosporacordifolia and combination of Guduchi and Pippali. These medicines will ensure prevention of disease progression to symptomatic and severe form and will improve recovery rate, the ministry added. For mild COVID-19 positive patients, it recommended a combination of Guduchi and Pippali. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says ‘154 Misleading Ads on AYUSH-Related Claims for COVID-19 Treatment Received’.

List of Ayurvedic Medicines Recommended For Asymptomatic, Mild COVID-19 Positive Patients by AYUSH Ministry:

While releasing the National Clinical Management Protocol, along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Mos AYUSH Shripad Naik said the ministry set up an Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force with a group of senior experts to formulate and develop strategies for this initiative. He added the ministry undertook many clinical, observational studies to understand the role of AYUSH intervention in mitigation and management of COVID 19.

