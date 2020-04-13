Baisakhi & Maha Vishuba Sankranti 2020 Messages: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on the Occasion of Punjabi & Odia New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, April 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of the country on the festive occasion of Baisakhi and Maha Vishuba Sankranti today. Maha Vishuba Sankranti is the traditional new year day festival of Buddhists and Hindus in Odisha. Baisakhi, also popularly known as Vaisakhi, marks Punjabi New Year or Sikh New Year.

The festival is observed to commemorate the creation of Khalsa tradition by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. People celebrate Baisakhi with great joy and festivities. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been advised to not step out of their home and enjoy the festival with their loved ones. Baisakhi 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vaisakhi With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on Punjabi New Year.

Check PM Modi's tweet on the occasion of Baishakhi:

बैसाखी के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। नई उमंगों से जुड़ा यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

Here's PM Narendra Modi wishing people Happy Odia New Year Day:

ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଅବସରରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ମହାବିଷୁବ ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଅବସରରେ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ବର୍ଷ ସାରା ଖୁସି ଏବଂ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା । Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs in the national capital earlier today. In a tweet, he remembered their courage and sacrifice and stated that their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come. "I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come", the Prime Minister tweeted.