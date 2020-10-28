New Delhi, October 28: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till November 30. The ban will not apply to international all-cargo and international scheduled flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

India has put in place an air travel bubble arrangement with 18 countries. Under these, airlines from each of the countries are allowed to operate a specific number of flights to India every week. India Reports Over 43,000 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Nears 8 Million.

Ban on International Flights To & From India Extended Till November 30 by DGCA

On Wednesday, the overall number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached closer to 8 million mark in India. Last week, the regulator said that it had approved 12,983 weekly domestic flights of airlines in winter schedule from October 25 till March 27 next year, which is around 55 permission of the permission granted in comparison with the pre-COVID-19 times.

