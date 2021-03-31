Bhopal, March 31: The massive wildfire at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, which broke out on Monday, has now spread across several other areas. According to the latest update, the wildfire has spread across Tala, Magadhi and Khitauli zones of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the past three days. In the wake of the raging fire, authorities have been undertaking the dousing process since Monday. Forest Fire in Uttarakhand Leaves 71 Hectares of Land Destroyed; PIB Says Wildfire Incidents Dropped This Year, Shares Graph.

Reports inform that the wildfire broke out in isolated places of the park and has spread to six forest ranges and is raging. The Bandhavgarh National Park is one of the largest biospheres of India, which is spread across an area of over 100 square km. Bandhavgarh is one of the most popular national parks in India in the Vindhya Hills of the Umaria district. It is known for the Royal Bengal tigers. What is Gigafire? Know What The Rare Term Given to California Wildfires Means.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Wildfire in Madhya Pradesh (See Pics)

Madhya Pradesh: A wildfire has spread across Tala, Magadhi and Khitauli zones of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the last three days; a fire fighting operation is underway (Visuals of fire in parts of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve from 30th March) pic.twitter.com/IgRrr4x2jP — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

We need help in #Bandhavgarh National Park which is one of the most important wildlife locations in the world We can set up an emergency task force. We need people. Please sir @PMOIndia @CMMadhyaPradesh @ChouhanShivraj @JansamparkMP @MPTourism @minforestmp pic.twitter.com/hUns5dbe1e — Suyash Keshari (@suyashkeshari96) March 31, 2021

We have just received news from Bandhavgarh that a forest fire is raging in the Khitauli area, the cause is thought to be human revelry as #Holi celebrations continue into the night. It reminds us why more safe waterholes are needed for wild #Tigers https://t.co/RGFgcgWSCb pic.twitter.com/Ml4XcNXFSp — Tigers4Ever (@Tigers4Ever2010) March 29, 2021

The environmentalists and conservationists have raised concerns about the raging wildfire in Madhya Pradesh. A similar incident was reported at Odisha's Similipal Reserve earlier this month where the entire forest in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha was in bright orange flames during night.

