The August Complex Fire in Northern California is raging for almost two months now. The fire started by lightning strikes in mid-August started as 38 fires and in September it became the single-largest wildfire and the largest fire complex in recorded California history. The raging wildfire is now termed as "Gigafire", a level above megafire. With this terminology given to the August Complex Fire, it becomes the first gigafire in modern history! If you are wondering what exactly is a gigafire or what is the meaning of gigafire, in this article, we tell you in detail. How to Protect Yourself From Wildfire Smoke? Follow These Steps to Stay Safe and Decrease Your Risk of Falling Sick From Thick Ash of Raging California Wildfires.

What is Gigafire?

A gigafire is a fire that has reached over 1 million acres of land! It is the level above megafire which burns more than 100,000 acres. The wildfire raging in Australia earlier this year were also an example of gigafire. There are many examples of fires that have burnt 1-million acres but this is the first time in a decade recorded in the US.

As of October 6, the August Complex fire has burned a total of 1,006,149 acres of land, which is larger than the state of Rhode Island. It is raging across seven counties as per the California Fire agency. In the last 50 days of burning, the fire is just about half contained. The fires are in the deep interior and remote location which has made the control situation even more difficult.

Five of the largest fires recorded in state have been in the year 2020. The impact of the wildfire was seen in several other neighbouring states as thick smog covered the area. Firenados were seen in some parts, while skies turned a deep red and orange as a result of the raging fires. The heatwave climate did little to control the already burning forest cover. Meteorologists are expecting some relief in the form of light showers in the region that may aid in firefighting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).