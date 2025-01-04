In Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, an Army truck lost control and rolled down a hill near Wular viewpoint on Saturday, resulting in the death of two soldiers and injuries to three others. The accident occurred while negotiating a sharp curve. Critically injured soldiers were rushed to a nearby hospital, but two succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the other injured personnel remains under observation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which highlights the challenging terrain and risks faced by the armed forces in the region. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Bandipora District (Watch Video).

Bandipora Accident

#WATCH | Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir: Dr Masarat Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Bandipora says, "5 injured were brought here, out of which 2 were brought dead, 3 injured who were in critical condition have been referred to Srinagar for further… https://t.co/8RBwynIEvt pic.twitter.com/UVYr8vTiVk — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

