Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 5-Year-Old Boy Injured After Being Attacked by Dozen of Stray Dog in Khairthal-Tijara District

A five-year-old boy was severely injured after being attacked by a dozen of stray dog in Khairthal-Tijara district on Wednesday, an official said.

Agency News PTI| Jan 23, 2025 08:57 AM IST
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Jaipur, January 22:  A five-year-old boy was severely injured after being attacked by a dozen of stray dog in Khairthal-Tijara district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident happened in Bhagu ki Dhani area when the boy, Mohammad Saif, was playing in an open space where dogs attacked him. When he screamed for help, a man working in the fields came to rescue him, the official said. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pitbull Ferociously Attacks Pregnant Stray Dog in Chetana Nagar, Owners Booked After Video Goes Viral.

"The boy was brought in badly injured state. Injury marks were there on head, shoulders, hands and on back. After primary treatment, he was referred to another hospital," Dr Shailendra Gupta said. The police said the boy was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital for skin grafting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

