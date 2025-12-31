Tonk, December 31: Police in Rajasthan’s Tonk district intercepted a vehicle carrying 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and a significant cache of detonating materials on Wednesday. The seizure, occurring just hours before New Year’s Eve celebrations, has prompted a high-level security alert across the region. Two men have been arrested in connection with the transport of the illegal materials.

Interception and Seizure

The operation was carried out by the Tonk District Special Team (DST) following a specific intelligence tip-off. Officers established a blockade in the Baroni police station area on the Tonk–Jaipur highway, where they intercepted a Maruti Ciaz car traveling from Bundi toward Tonk. Delhi Car Blast Accused Dr Umar Nabi Talks About Suicide Bombing, Calling It ‘Martyrdom Operation’; Video Surfaces.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the ammonium nitrate concealed inside sacks of urea fertilizer to evade detection. In addition to the chemical compound, authorities recovered 200 explosive cartridges (batteries) and approximately 1,100 meters of safety fuse wire. Delhi Car Blast Probe: Dr Umar Mohammad, Driver of Hyundai i20 Car That Exploded Near Red Fort Metro Station, Received INR 20 Lakh From JeM Handlers, Reveal Sources.

#WATCH | Tonk, Rajasthan: DSP Mrityunjay Mishra says, "Explosives were seized from a Maruti Ciaz car. 150 kg of ammonium nitrate hidden in sacks of urea seized. In addition, police recovered 200 explosive batteries and 1100 meters of wire. Two accused have been arrested. One is… pic.twitter.com/RYPLPW7ZgE — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Suspects in Custody

The two occupants of the car, identified as Surendra Patwa (48) and Surendra Mochi (35), both residents of Bundi district, were detained at the scene and subsequently arrested.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrityunjay Mishra, the suspects are currently undergoing intensive interrogation. While ammonium nitrate is frequently used in illegal mining operations, the timing of the transport and the volume of materials have led authorities to investigate all possible motives.

Intelligence agencies have been alerted to the seizure as investigators work to trace the supply chain and determine the intended destination of the consignment. Police are examining whether the explosives were meant for commercial misuse or posed a direct threat to public safety during the holiday festivities.

The recovery comes amid heightened vigilance in India following recent security incidents, including a suicide bombing in Delhi on November 10. Authorities have emphasized that vehicle checks and patrolling will remain intensified throughout the New Year period to prevent the transit of illegal goods and ensure public order.

Know About Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium nitrate is a nitrogen-rich chemical primarily used in agricultural fertilizers. However, it is also a key ingredient in the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and commercial explosives used in mining and construction. Due to its dual-use nature, the purchase and transport of the substance are strictly regulated under Indian law.

