Bengaluru Corporator Contracts Coronavirus, Greets Supporters Before Leaving For Hospital; FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral

JD(S) corporator greets fans before leaving for COVID-19 hospital (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 1: Violating social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 outbreak, a crowd gathered when a coronavirus-infected corporator was being taken to the hospital. The incident took place in Padarayanapura area in Karnataka's Bengaluru city on Sunday. The corporator, who is associated with the Janata Dal (Secular), was later booked by the Bengaluru police for violating social distancing norms during the coronavirus pandemic. JD(S) MLA Defies Coronavirus Lockdown, Helps Grandson Drive Toy Car on Deserted Road - Watch Video.

Supporters of the corporator gathered when he was being taken to the hospital after his test report came positive. A video of the corporator waving and greeting his followers while being moved into an ambulance also surfaced on social media. Subsequently, health officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) registered an FIR against the JD(S) leader, The Indian Express reported.

Coronavirus-Infected Corporator Greets Supporters Before Leaving For Hospital in Bengaluru:

Banglore Padrayanapur JDS Coroporator Imran Pasha celebrating with huge crowd after getting tested Positive for Corona. pic.twitter.com/eGJkOAijte — ವಾ ಲಿ Wali (@netaji3210) May 31, 2020

The corporator and his supporters have been booked under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) 271 (disobedience of quarantine rule) of the IPC and the provisions of the National Disaster Management Authority Act. Padarayanapura ward is one of the containment zones in Bengaluru.