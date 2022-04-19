Bengaluru, April 19: In another incident of crime, a man identified as Jaheer Pasha who was addicted to porn, killed his wife assuming her to have acted in a porn movie at Ramanagar town early on Sunday morning.

The accused(40), an auto driver, watched a porn movie two months ago and suspected that his wife Mubeena (35) was the woman in it. Since then he started harassing her by suspecting her fidelity. Around 12.30 am on Sunday, he stabbed her to death in front of their children.

According to The News Indian Express, the victim Mubeena was a housewife and was a resident of Rehamaniyanagara on BM Road, while Pasha is from Shammanna Garden in Bengaluru. The couple, who were married for 15 years, have five children. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Son Before Dying by Suicide in Sikar; Investigation Underway

Pasha allegedly beat up Mubeena at a family function in Kolar two months ago, raising the same issue, and that was when other family members reportedly found out the reason for Pasha harassing her. Around 20 days ago, Pasha beat up his wife so badly that she had to be hospitalised. Karnataka Shocker: FIR Against Man for Sharing Obscene Pictures of His Wife in Bengaluru

Her father approached the Byatarayanapura police, but Mubeena stopped him from filing a complaint. The couple stayed in the city and shifted to Ramanagar just four days prior to the incident. At 12.40 am on Sunday, the couple’s first son rushed to his grandfather Ghouse Pasha’s residence, which is close by, and told him that their mother had been stabbed by their father,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. When Ghouse Pasha arrived at the scene of crime, he reportedly found his daughter dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).