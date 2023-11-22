Bengaluru, November 22: A 28-year-old hotel employee identified as Kabir has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kiss an 18-year-old college student in Soladevanahalli in north Bengaluru. The victim visited the hotel near her college on November 15 to meet the owner and transfer money to her online account. However, as the owner was unavailable, she sought assistance from Kabir, who allegedly touched her inappropriately.

According to a report by the Times of India, When she attempted to leave, Kabir reportedly closed the door, forcibly pushed her against a wall, and attempted to kiss her. Fleeing the scene, the victim raised the alarm and reported the incident to her parents, subsequently filing a complaint. Kabir now faces charges of sexual harassment as the authorities investigate the unsettling occurrence in Bengaluru. 'Touched Me Inappropriately': InMobi Intern Alleges Sex Harassment by Manager, Inaction From HR and Management; Bengaluru Police Respond.

In a similar incident, Karnataka police have apprehended Madam Kumar, a lecturer at a private college in Bengaluru's Yelahanka locality, for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. The lecturer reportedly lured the student to a hotel on M G Road under the pretext of securing her a part-time job and subjected her to sexual assault. Shockingly, Kumar filmed the distressing incident and later used the footage to blackmail the victim. Karnataka Horror: Elderly Woman Sexually Harassed During CT Scan in Bengaluru's Private Hospital, Accused Arrested.

Unable to endure the torment, the student bravely lodged a complaint with the Gangammanagudi police station. Responding swiftly to the complaint, the police arrested the accused lecturer on November 14. The incident underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to address such cases and protect vulnerable individuals from abuse of power.

