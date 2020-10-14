Hathras, October 14: The entire nation is protesting against the death of the 19-year of Dalit girl who was gangraped by upper-caste men. However, there seems to be no end to atrocities against young girls and women in the country. In another such shocking case, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Sasni area. Ruchi Gupta, Circle Officer said, "The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered."

Even before the Hathras outrage started, in another case, a six-year-old girl from the district, who was allegedly raped by her relative, died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The minor was held captive at a relative's house in Iglas area of Aligarh district and was rescued on September 17. Hathras Gangrape: Victim's Cremation Without Family's Consent Infringed Their Human Rights, Says Allahabad High Court.

"On a complaint by a social organisation police raided the house, which belonged to a relative of the victim, found the girl and admitted her to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where she was treated. The girl, however, died after her condition deteriorated and she died on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court expressed displeasure over the hasty cremation of a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was gangraped in Hathras. The court, which took up the matter suo motu, said the victim's cremation in the morning wouldn't have caused trouble in the state.

