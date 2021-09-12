Bengaluru, September 12: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his minor son, while his wife and girlfriend helped in disposing off the body in Bengaluru. Report inform that the incident took place in February this year but came to light only when the accused filed a missing person complaint with the police regarding under family pressure in August. The police grew suspicious of the complainant as they waited for almost six months to file a complaint after their son went missing. The trio was arrested during the investigation.

According to a report by the Times of India, Sunil Kumar had an extra-marital relationship with a woman and his wife, identified as Sindhu, objected to the same. In a fit of anger, Kumar hit his 10-year-old son with a hard object leading to his death on February 7. The incident occurred in presence of the man's girlfriend Nadiya. When Kumar's wife came back, he narrated the incident and promised her that he would not get involved with Nadiya . Sindhu was convinced to keep her son's death a secret. Bengaluru Shocker: Irked Over Rejection, Man Kills Girl's Father and Attacks Her Brother.

"Kumar requested Sindhu to protect him and promised he wouldn’t be involved with Nadiya. Sindhu agreed to keep the matter a secret. The trio then covered the body in bedsheets and bundled it into a car Kumar borrowed from his friend and drove to forests near Bargur in Tamil Nadu. The body was disposed of there,” said the police as reported by the Times of India. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills 20-Year-Old Wife Over Suspicion of Infedility, Makes Up False Story Claiming Epilepsy as Reason of Death.

However, their family started to pressurise them to take police's help in locating their son, which the couple claimed went missing. Kumar filed a complaint with the police in August claiming that his son went missing in February from his friend's house. The police launched the investigation and uncovered Kumar's extra-marital relationship with Nadiya. When they interrogated the duo, the truth was revealed. Following which Kumar, his wife and girlfriend have been arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).