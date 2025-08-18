Bengaluru, August 18: Unable to watch his former girlfriend move on with another man, a 26-year-old salesman allegedly attacked his romantic rival in a fit of rage near Jataka Stand in Palace Guttahalli on August 15. Police said the accused, along with his brother and friends, stabbed 25-year-old Chandan Gowda, leaving him seriously injured. The victim, a resident of Vijayanagar, was rushed to the hospital after sustaining stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

According to a report by The Times of India, police arrested the prime accused, Yatish (26), and his younger brother Harsha (23) on Sunday, August 17, while efforts are underway to trace their friends who were also part of the attack. Investigators revealed that Yatish had been struggling to cope with his girlfriend ending their relationship and had made several attempts to reconcile with her before resorting to violence. Bengaluru Tree Collapse: Man Crushed to Death, Another Critically Injured As Tree Falls on Bike Amid Heavy Rains in Koramangala, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Chandan, who had been dating the woman for about three months, had gone to meet Yatish on the evening of August 15. Around 9:35 p.m., he reportedly called his relative Prajwal to inform him that he had been stabbed. Prajwal immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, and later he was shifted to Victoria Hospital, where doctors performed surgery to treat the life-threatening injuries. Bengaluru Shocker: Fed Up With Constant Money Demand To Fund Online Gaming Addiction, Man Kills Nephew in Karnataka; Surrenders After 4 Days.

Police said Chandan is now recovering, but the motive behind the attack underscores how personal disputes can escalate into brutal violence. The investigation is focusing on the extent of planning that went into the assault and whether Yatish’s friends were directly involved in the stabbing.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).