Bengaluru, August 9: A 14-year-old boy in Kumbarahalli, northwestern Bengaluru, was allegedly murdered by his maternal uncle after repeated demands for money to fuel his online gaming habit. The accused uncle considered committing suicide after the murder, but changed his mind and surrendered before the police.

According to The Hindu report, the victim, Amogha Keerthi, a Class 7 student of a private school, had been living with his uncle for the past eight months after his mother, Shilpa, separated from her husband. The police identified the accused as Nagaprasad (50), a security guard, who surrendered before the Soladevanahalli police on Thursday night, August 7, four days after the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Binge-Watching Popular Japanese Web Series ‘Death Note’ in Karnataka’s CK Achukattu, Probe On.

Fed Up With Nephew’s Gaming Addiction, Man Kills Him in Bengaluru

Probe revealed that Amogha frequently pressured Nagaprasad for money, gadgets, and an iPhone. On August 4, around 4:30 am, the accused allegedly covered the boy’s face with clothes and slit his throat with a kitchen knife while he slept. Police said the motive was mounting frustration over the teen’s persistent demands and a recent incident where Amogha allegedly assaulted his uncle for refusing money.

After the murder, Nagaprasad left the body in the house and travelled to the Majestic bus stand, wandering for three days. Running out of money and unable to survive, he decided to surrender. Police recovered Amogha’s decomposed body and the suspected murder weapon based on his confession. Bengaluru Shocker: PG Owner Allegedly Rapes College Student Just 10 Days After She Moves In, Arrested.

The accused reportedly told police he had contemplated suicide by jumping into a lake but changed his mind. He has been booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody.

