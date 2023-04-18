Bengaluru, April 17: A two-and-half-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay water pipeline near Gollarahatti in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The pit was filled with water, police said.

The child's parents alleged that no warning signs or safety measures were taken up near the site by the workers.

Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, police have registered a case against the BWSSB engineer and contractor.