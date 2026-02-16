February 16: A routine visit to a photography venue ended in tragedy on Saturday, February 14, after a three-year-old boy drowned in an artificial pond at a private studio in Bengaluru. The child, identified as Lakshveer C, had accompanied his mother to the popular photography location on the outskirts of the city. While the mother was preoccupied with a maternity photoshoot session for a friend, the toddler reportedly wandered away unnoticed and slipped into one of the decorative water bodies on the premises.

The incident occurred at The Shire Studio, a venue frequently used for pre-wedding and maternity photography due to its scenic artificial landscapes. Lakshveer's mother, Swathi, who is herself seven months pregnant, realised her son was missing approximately 15 to 20 minutes into the session. Following a frantic search by the mother and studio staff, the boy was discovered unresponsive in a pond that was approximately two feet deep. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Child Drowns in Studio’s Artificial Pond During Maternity Photoshoot in Bengaluru

According to the Madanayakanahalli police, the studio premises contain three small artificial ponds designed as props for photoshoots. Investigators believe that Lakshveer, who stood roughly three feet tall, may have accidentally tripped into the water. Police noted that while the water was not exceptionally deep, the child might have struggled to regain his footing or potentially became stuck in the mud at the bottom of the pit.

The tragedy was compounded by the absence of the child's father, Charan Raj, a software engineer who had traveled to the United States for a work assignment just a week prior. Raj was informed of the news immediately and is expected to reach Bengaluru by Monday evening to participate in the final rites.

The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of Unnatural Death (UDR) based on a complaint filed by the child’s maternal grandfather, Ramesh Babu. Officers visited the studio over the weekend to conduct a detailed inspection of the site. The investigation is currently focusing on whether the studio had implemented adequate safety measures, such as fencing or warning signs, around the water bodies.

"We are examining if there was any negligence on the part of the studio management regarding the safety of visitors, especially children," a senior police official stated. Swathi has requested more time to provide a formal statement as she remains in a state of severe shock and is undergoing medical observation due to her pregnancy.

This incident has sparked a debate regarding the safety standards of private photo studios in Bengaluru, which often feature "instagrammable" but hazardous elements like open pits, shallow pools, and unstable structures. Social activists have pointed out that these venues, which attract families and pregnant women, often lack basic safety protocols or first-aid personnel.

"Artificial ponds in these studios are usually designed for aesthetics, not safety," said a local safety advocate. They emphasised that while parents must remain vigilant, commercial venues have a legal obligation to ensure that decorative elements do not become death traps for young children.

