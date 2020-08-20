The world of technology seems confusing to many and enlightening to some. Besart Hoxha, a 27-year-old crypto trader, has some keen insights to share for cryptocurrency lovers in this world. His experience, unlike his age, is full of wisdom.

As one of the earliest investors in Ethereum, Hoxha saw his calculated risk pay off as soon as Ethereum went on the market. He made a substantial amount from where his path to success was clean and clear. Even after winning big, he did not stop learning about Ethereum, reading anything related to the cryptocurrency. “I wanted to learn more, after all, I was confident in it,” says Hoxha. As he gained considerable experience in cryptocurrency investment, he continues to share lessons to keep in mind while becoming a crypto trader.

Firstly, calculated risks are important for a crypto trader, according to Hoxha. “Never invest everything you have,” he says, stressing the importance of gaining insights into the market and having a detailed knowledge of cryptocurrency trends. Hoxha reveals that a trader should double-check his decision of buying or stakes, and never rush into it.

Explaining the importance of intelligent risks in the crypto market, Hoxha says, “Good things take time. Even I had to wait for a few years to get good returns on my investment. Plan, accordingly, and do not give up on predicted returns. “Crypto world is a roller coaster ride, and only the patient will survive it.” This mantra has helped him survive and thrive in the crypto market and can surely be considered reliable advice by new entrants.

Born in Pristina, Kosovo, the 27-year-old started investing his time and money into the cryptocurrency market since he was 18. Eventually, he dropped out of college to fulfill his dream of becoming a successful crypto trader. Today, he’s one of the youngest self-made millionaires and has earned respect and reverence in the cryptocurrency community. Soon after starting his search for knowledge in this area, he read about different forms of currency in the market, their roles, functions, and trends. Soon after, his first investment paid off, and Hoxha was confident enough to take bigger but calculated risks and earn high amounts of money. Today, he is living his life to the fullest, experiencing all his dreams come true and imparting valuable insights for the newcomers.

Besart Hoxha’s journey from an ordinary boy to a successful crypto trader is inspiring and unconventional for so many people. He continues to inspire young talent who do not choose a traditional career path and instead wish to pursue their dreams.