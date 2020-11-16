Chandigarh, November 16: Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passed away on Monday at a hospital in Delhi. "Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a release issued here.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Jain, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Also Read | Manish Tewari Tests COVID-19 Positive; Congress MP Diagnosed With Mild Symptom.

हरियाणा के पूर्व मंत्री, श्री ओमप्रकाश जैन जी के निधन का समाचार दु:खद है। ओमप्रकाश जी राजनीति के साथ-साथ सामाजिक कार्यों में भी रुचि रखते थे। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति!! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 16, 2020

In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works. "He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)