Mumbai, November 8: In a horrific incident, a man stabbed his childhood friend to death over a girl in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim nine times, cut off his privates, and stuffed them in the victim’s mouth. The horrific incident happened on Sunday night. The accused used to like the deceased’s girlfriend and when he refused to leave her he murdered him.

The deceased is identified as Shamim Ansari and the accused, who owns two shops, is identified Aslam Ansari, reported Hindustan Times.

Both of them were childhood friends and would meet everyday and shared many things with each other. The fight between the two started recently when Aslam developed feelings for Shamim’s girlfriend. Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Friend to Death, Chops Off Private Parts in Bhiwandi; Held

According to police, Shamim allegedly had more than five girlfriends, and Aslam said that he was never serious about any of them. He said while they were partying, he asked Shamim not to hurt the feelings of one of his girlfriends and to be in a serious relationship with her, however, Shamim did not take him seriously. Bengaluru Shocker: Married Woman Dies by Suicide After Paramour Threatens To Leak Their Private Photos, Videos on Social Media

Aslam further said Shamim wasn’t ready to leave her, and that’s when he warned him that he would chop off his private parts so that he was no longer be useful to his girlfriends. The police said in a fit of anger, Aslam thrashed Shamim, stabbed him in his eyes, and on nine other body parts, he then cut off his private parts and stuffed them in the deceased’s mouth. After he came to his senses, he fled from the spot.

