Palghar, Nov 21 (PTI) A man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Security Guard Beats 7-Year-Old Boy to Death on Suspicion of Theft in North 24 Parganas.

The body of a woman, identified as Varsha Moha Goyal (32), was found in Gavraipada on October 20 this year and a probe revealed she may have been killed some time after October 8, Assistant Inspector Datta Sarak of the Central Crime Unit of MBVV police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Held Captive, Raped for 3 Days in Muzaffarnagar.

"Accused Vishal Thakur (34) was held from his native village in Basti with the help of UP STF. Thakur is married and had four children in UP. He is part of the film line and possibly killed the woman after doubting her character," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)