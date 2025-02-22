Bhopal, February 22: An unfortunate incident of animal cruelty has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly ran over a stray dog in Bhopal. Police officials said that the accused drove his car over a street dog because the canine chewed his slippers. The incident came to light on Friday, February 21, after an animal rights activist filed a complaint against the man.

Activist Sunita Joshi, who is also a resident of Ansal Apartment in the Shyamla Hills area where the accused also lives, approached the police on Friday and informed them about the accused crushing a stray dog to death under his vehicle on Friday, February 14. As per an FPJ report, the accused was identified as Atif Khan (28). Bhopal Shocker: Days Before 1st Wedding Anniversary, Woman Dies by Suicide As Husband Harasses Her for New Bike in MP Capital.

Joshi also gave cops CCTV footage of the incident. In the video, Khan is seen mowing down the dog, which is seen sitting on the street. Cops said that the footage revealed that the accused ran over the dog instead of avoiding the animal. In her complaint, Joshi said the stray dog was deliberately crushed to death.

The complainant also said that Khan often used to complain to her about the dog chewing his slippers. Although Joshi told Khan that it was the animal's habit, Khan, who was upset, held a grudge against the canine. However, in his defence, Khan said that he did not see the dog on the road. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Rescued by Police, Under Custody (Watch Video).

RS Kushtwar, Sub-inspector at Shyamla Hills police station, said that further action in the case would be taken following the investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).