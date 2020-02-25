Bihar Budget 2020-21 Highlights: FM Sushil Modi Presents Rs 2,11,761 Crore Budget; Special Focus on Education, Agriculture

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna, February 25: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday presented a Rs 2,11,761 crore Budget for the financial year 2020-21 in the state Assembly. The Budget lays special emphasis on education, agriculture, health and environment.

The Finance Minister said: "Compared to last year, a provision of more than Rs 11,000 crore has been made in this Budget". Bihar Budget 2019: Nitish Kumar Govt Allocates Rs 34,798 Crore for Education Sector, Highest Ever in State’s History.

He said: "An amount of Rs 1,05,766 crore is estimated to be spent on the schemes, while Rs 1,05,955 crore is expected to be spent in establishment and committed expenditure".

According to the Budget, Rs 35,191 crore is expected to be spent on education, Rs 17,435 crore on roads and Rs 15,955 crore on rural development.

"Bihar has become the first state in the country to present a 'Green Budget'," said Modi, adding that Bihar's success is an example for other states.

He said that a total of 1.13 crore farmers have been registered so far under the online registration system started to bring transparency in the process of agriculture development schemes. Also, money under various schemes has been disbursed to their bank accounts. Himachal Pradesh Budget 2019-20: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, More Focus on Villagers in Rs 44,388-Crore Budget.

The Finance Minister said: "Special attention has been paid to provide tap water to every household, pucca drains and streets. Piped water will reach all the houses in the state. The government will spend the maximum amount on education".