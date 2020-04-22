Rajasthan: Quarantined Workers in Sikar Paint School in Return For Good Service By Villagers, Watch Video

Quarantined Workers Paint School in Rajasthan's Sikar (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Youtube)

Sikar, April 22: For migrant labourers in Rajasthan's Sikar, the recent quarantine orders inspired them to do something innovative that would help them to pass the isolation time and cheer up the quarantine facility where they are living. The migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other places of the country were so happy with the service provided by villagers that they started colouring the school building where they were living. Bored Sitting Home During COVID-19 Lockdown? Here are Some Cool Things You Can Do to Get Out of The Lull!

According to the reports, the labourers took up the initiative to colour the government school in Palsana and became an example for others. The workers staying at this centre said that they wanted to do something for the village in exchange for good arrangements made by sarpanch and others during the quarantine period.

Quarantined Workers Paint School in Rajasthan's Sikar:

The workers said that they want to add a good memory to the quarantine centre they are staying and decided to paint it. On their request, the sarpanch and the school staff made arrangement for colours. The labourers then started painting school.

The school was not painted for the last nine years. Reportedly, the workers refused to take any money. The people who stayed in Quarantine had decided to give this service in return for the good service they have got.