Patna, July 7: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman and her infant son were set on fire by her husband in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. The woman and her two-month-old son tragically lost their lives due to their injuries, while her eight-year-old daughter is currently fighting for survival at the SK Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur. The accused, who is an army soldier, is currently on the run.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused, Himanshu Kumar, who was stationed in Jodhpur, ran away after committing the crime. According to the family members of the deceased woman, they claim that the accused army man was involved in an extramarital affair with a female bank employee. Allegedly, Himanshu Kumar, along with his family members, set his wife, Sonal Priya and their two young children on fire. The tragic incident occurred at Jagannathpur village, falling within the jurisdiction of the Ahiyapur police station in the district. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan Kills Colleague’s Wife Over Illicit Relationship in Bareilly, Arrested.

Reports said that the couple had married in 2013 and had two kids. The accused had returned from his post on June 4 on a vacation. A police officer attached to the case said the jawan used to harass his wife physically and mentally. Mumbai Shocker: Ex-Army Man Stabs Second Wife to Death in Front of Minor Son Over Petty Issue in Ghatkopar, Roams Market With Murder Weapon; Surrenders Before Cops.

In another incident, a 38-year-old ex-army man allegedly killed his wife in front of his 12-year-old son from his first marriage by stabbing her multiple times over a petty issue in Mumbai's Ghatkopar West. Police officials said after committing the crime, the accused turned himself in at the local police station. The incident occurred when an argument between the couple escalated, and the accused picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his wife 10 to 12 times in her abdomen and chest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).