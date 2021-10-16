Patna, Oct 16: A 16-year-old juvenile inmate allegedly committed suicide in a Observation Home (COH) in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

When officials rushed to the spot in a bid to save the victim, identified as Monu Kumar, on Friday night, 10 other inmates managed to flee from the COH by taking advantage of the chaos.

According to Ravi Shankar Verma, Superintendent of the COH, there are 87 juvenile inmates lodged in the observation home.

The deceased had been lodged in the COH on October 6.

Verma said that the victim had attempted suicide a few days ago also by consuming phenyl. Bihar Shocker: Newlywed Woman Killed by Husband and In-Laws for Dowry in Patna.

"Of the 87, 14 of them are lodged in the quarantine centre, where Monu was also staying. He committed suicide by hanging himself in the washroom. We rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. We rescued him and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Due to the chaos, 10 juvenile inmates took advantage of it and fled the spot," he added.

"We have alerted the district police about the incident. Raids are on to nab them."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2021 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).