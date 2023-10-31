A video has gone viral on social media platforms, showing a scene where many people are looting liquor from a car. This incident occurred after a vehicle loaded with liquor collided with an unknown vehicle near Dobhi in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday evening, October 31. According to the reports, individuals travelling in the car fled from the spot after the accident, as liquor has been banned in the state of Bihar. Thieves Steal 144 Liquor Bottles Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh From Closed Shop in Vishakhapatnam Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)