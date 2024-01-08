Darbhanga, January 8: A man set a police station on fire in Bihar's Darbhanga district in the early hours of Monday, police said. Dharmendra Thakur, who has now been arrested, reached the Moro police station along with another person after his brother went missing following a fight between them, they said.

"Analysis of CCTV footage revealed that Thakur, who was looking for his younger brother, started roaming inside the police station. Finally, he noticed some inflammable material kept in small containers within the premises. He spread them and set the police station on fire," the police said in a statement.

"The flame soon spread to the barrack where police personnel were sleeping. The fire was immediately brought under the control by on-duty personnel," it said. Senior police officers also reached the spot after some time, but by then, both the accused managed to flee, police said.

Thakur was arrested a few hours after the incident, and a hunt is on for his associate, Arun Yadav, they said. "A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," police said, refusing to comment on why the accused set the police station on fire suddenly. An investigation has also been started to find if any on-duty personnel was negligent, leading to the incident, an officer said.