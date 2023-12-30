Thieves in Bihar seem to be on a stealing spree of the most unimaginable things, especially the ones which appear far-fetching. In a bizarre incident a pond was stolen in Bihar’s Darbhanga overnight. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reports said that people removed the water from the pond, stole sand, flattened the surface and constructed hut over the land. All this was done overnight. The incident has left cops red-faced and local residents in worry. This comes after a group of robbers posing as telecom company employees uprooted a 29-foot-long mobile tower in Patna's Sabzibagh and took off. Bihar at It Again! Two Km Road Stolen in Banka, Miscreants Sow Wheat Crops Over To Hide Theft.

Pond Stolen in Darbhanga Video

