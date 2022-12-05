Patna, December 5: A horrifying incident has come to light from Jamui where a drunk man allegedly killed his elderly mother over a property dispute and injured his father and brother in the process on Sunday. The incident took place at Kewal Mushari village under the Girdhaur police station area. Tripura Shocker: Man Kills Mother After Fight Over Visiting Puja Pandal on Bike in Agartala; Awarded Life Imprisonment.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Prayag Manjhi. The incident took place at around 7 pm when Manjhi came home in an intoxicated state and picked up a fight with family members demanding more share in ancestral property. The accused started hitting his mother, Dharmi Devi, with an iron rod as a verbal spat between them took a violent turn. The accused's father Yogi Manjhi (65), and younger brother, Mohan Manjhi, came to the rescue after hearing the woman's cries. Ludhiana Shocker: Man Kills Mother by Pushing Her From First Floor For Not Cooking Favourite Dish For Lunch.

The accused overpowered them and started assaulting them. In the attack, the father-son duo received serious injuries. According to the reports, the accused also hit a cattle tied outside the house before fleeing. The victims were taken to a hospital where the doctors pronounced the woman as brought dead. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2022 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).