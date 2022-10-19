Ludhiana, October 19: In a shocking incident, a young man allegedly beat up his mother for not cooking his favourite dish for lunch and then pushed her from terrace leading to her death in New Ashok Nagar locality here in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The police have arrested the young man who was stated to be mentally challenged. The victim was identified as Charanjit Kaur who died while undergoing treatment at the Civil hospital.

According to a report in Times Now, the accused has been identified as Surinder Singh alias Tinku (26). Tinku allegedly attacked the victim with a stick and injured his father, Gurnam Singh when he tried to intervene. Madhya Pradesh: Man Lays Electric Wire To Kill Wife but Mother-in-Law Gets Electrocuted

Salem Tabri police have lodged a murder case against the accused based on the complaint of Amrik Singh, nephew of the victim.

Amrik Singh in his complaint said that Tinku is unemployed and short-tempered. On Monday afternoon, Charanjit cooked gourd for lunch but Tinku didn’t like the vegetable and asked his mother to cook something else. However, she refused and asked him to eat what was cooked. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Stabs Mother-in-Law to Death Over Property Row in Karimnagar, Arrested

Tinku lost his temper at this and started thrashing her. The woman ran up to the first floor of the house to escape but the accused followed her. The accused later pushed her from the first floor because of which the woman suffered severe injuries

According to the accused’s father, Tinku had a short temper and would get into arguments with them over petty issues and was unemployed. A murder case was registered against Tinku and a manhunt has also been launched to arrest the accused.

