Bhojpur, January 12: A 20-year-old daily-wage worker, Mohan Kumar alias Chhotak, was brutally murdered over a wage dispute of Rs 500 in Barka Basantpur village, Bhojpur. The local police reported that his co-workers, who allegedly usurped his wages, first stabbed both his eyes and then strangled him to death. His body was found near an agricultural field on Thursday morning.

TOI reported that Mohan’s brother, Radha Singh, revealed that Mohan was called out for an impromptu party by a co-villager on Wednesday night. When he did not return home, the family started searching for him but to no avail. The following morning, villagers discovered Mohan’s body, with both eyes severely damaged. Lucknow Shocker: Man Kills Security Guard, Chops His Private Parts Over Affair With Mother.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar, confirmed that Mohan was murdered by his co-workers over a wage dispute of Rs 500. The police have identified the accused and are currently conducting raids to apprehend them. Karnataka Shocker: Man Laces Food With Cyanide To Kill Wife After She Objects to Affair in Chikkamagaluru District.

A police official at Sadar Hospital, where the postmortem was conducted, also confirmed the eye injuries and a mark on Mohan’s neck.

In another news a young couple who eloped in 2021 and returned home were shot dead along with their one-year-old daughter on Tuesday evening, hours after they met the 23-year-old man’s parents and were on their way to their new house about 2 km away in Nawtolia village under Gopalpur police station of Bihar’s Nawgachhia police district.

Nawgachhia superintendent of police (SP) Sushant Kumar Saroj said the woman, Chandni Kumari’s father and brother, were the prime suspects. “Chandni Kumar’s father Pappu Singh, and her brother, Dhiraj Kumar, intercepted them when they were on the outskirts of Nawtolia village to their new house, thrashed them with an iron rod and then shot them, one by one. Chandni, 21, her husband Chandan Kumar Singh, 23, and their daughter died on the spot.

