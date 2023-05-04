Patna, May 04: In a bizarre incident, a man in Bihar was reportedly issued a traffic challan for not wearing a seatbelt while riding his two-wheeler. The incident took place in Samastipur for a traffic violation that occurred in 2022.

The man, Krishna Kumar Jha, said he got to know that the challan had already been deposited and was further taken aback. Auto Driver Fined Rs 1000 in Bihar For Not Wearing Seat Belt Under New Motor Vehicles Act, Know Why.

NDTV reported that Jha recently found out that he had been issued a challan for a traffic violation in Bihar’s Samastipur in 2020 and while checking the details, it was revealed that the Rs 1,000 fine was for not wearing a seatbelt on his Scooty in October 2020. Moreover, he found out that someone had already paid the fine.

Jha, who owns a Scooty said that on April 27, while travelling in a train to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, he received text message on his phone, saying that a traffic challan of Rs 1,000 had been issued against him and upon checking the details, it mentioned that the fine was for not wearing a seatbelt. Delhi Mall Fight: Rider, Security Guard Engage in Ugly Brawl Over Delay in Handing Parking Ticket Outside Anand Vihar Mall, Viral Video Surfaces.

Regardless, what took Jha by surprise was that the fine had already been deposited.

Meanwhile, Balbir Das, an official of the Bihar Traffic Police said that the challan may have been generated due to some kind of an error.

A similar incident occurred in Odisha when a two-wheeler driver, Abhisekh Kar, was fined Rs. 1,000 for not wearing a seatbelt. The incident took place in February.

Another such incident happened last year in Karnataka when a two-wheeler rider was allegedly issued a challan of Rs 500 for not wearing a seat belt at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).