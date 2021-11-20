Patna, November 20: A woman in Bihar's Aurangabad district has died after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, an official said. The deceased, Rinku Devi, went to Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad and took the second dose of Covid vaccine.

She collapsed on the road while returning home, in Bhadua village. Her husband Jitendra Singh rushed her to the Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Angered by her death, a large number the woman's family members went to the Sadar hospital and allegedly damaged some properties, besides assaulting the medical staff including two doctors -- Vikash Kumar, deputy CMO, and Amrit Kumar. COVID-19 Vaccination: India Administers Over 51 Lakhs Coronavirus Vaccine Jabs in Past 24 Hours; Total Tally Exceeded 115.79 Crore.

The two doctors had to escape in a bid to save themselves. The situation was normalised after over 100 police personnel arrived at the hospital and managed to disperse the mob.

"My wife was healthy while visiting the Sadar hospital... She wanted to take the second dose of Covid vaccine as just couple of days remaining for our daughter's marriage. I am sure that the doctors of the hospital had given her wrong injection that led to her death. Murder case should be registered against the alleged doctors and nurses," Jitendra Kumar said.

An officer of Khudwa police station said: "We have received complaint from the medical staffs who were beaten by violent mob. We are also waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain actual cause of her death. Legal action will be initiated after the report."

