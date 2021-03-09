Rohtas, March 9: A woman in Bihar’s Rohtas district returned home alive after four years on Sunday. The woman identified as Rukhsana Khatoon was allegedly kidnapped and killed by her husband, and in-laws returned to her husband’s home in Kargahar village. She was married to Khalid Ansari in 2010. The couple had four children. 21-Year-Old Woman Killed for Dowry in Muzaffarnagar; Husband, Father-in-law Arrested.

Rukhsana disappeared in 2017 with her five-year-old son. However, she returned home alone. While leaving, she left behind her three children. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, after Rukhsana was not found, her father Asharaf Ali registered a case of dowry, torturing and kidnapping for murder under Sections 498A, 364 and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her husband and nine others.

Notably, the husband’s mother, brothers and sister were also named in the complaint. The case was still pending in a Sasaram court. Two years after Rukhsana’s disappearance, he married another woman in 2017. The woman’s in-laws did not allow her to live with them. 19-yr-old Woman Killed for Dowry in UP's Etah.

“We have been jailed and suffered a lot due to the woman and could not keep her for another scandal and case. We have faith in the judiciary, and justice will be done,” reported the media house quoting husband’s elder brother Gaffar Ansari as saying. Meanwhile, police have submitted a chargesheet against Rukhsana’s in-laws for dowry torturing and second marriage in life time of the wife. The chargesheet was reportedly filed under sections 498A, 494 and 34 of the IPC.

