Agartala, August 4: Two family members of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tested Covid-19 positive while Deb tested negative.

Deb in a tweet on Tuesday said: "My COVID-19 test results came negative. For the next seven days, I will follow home quarantine and other guidelines. Also I will work from home. The fight against COVID-19 will continue and together we shall win." Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Isolates Self as Two Family Members Test COVID-19 Positive, Awaits His Results.

On late Monday night, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found negative."

Many important personalities, including two MLAs of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, District Magistrate, District Superintendent of Police and Zilla Sabhadipati of western Tripura's Sepahijala district tested positive for the infectious virus. Most of them are now undergoing treatment.

So far, Tripura has registered 5,520 positive cases with 3,675 having recovered from the disease while 28 people have died.

