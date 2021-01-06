Mumbai, January 6: The bird flu scare reached Maharashtra on Wednesday as at least 15 birds were found dead in Thane, the city located next to state capital Mumbai. Bodies of the deceased birds were sent to the Disease Investigation Agency in Pune, where it would be examined whether they died of the H5N1 virus.

The birds, according to the Thane Municipal Commission officials, were found dead in the early morning hours at Vijay Garden Society, Kavesar and Hill Garden, Kokanipada. The deceased birds included 14 pond herons and at least one parakeet. What Is Bird Flu? Which States Have Been Affected by Bird Flu in India? All FAQs on H5N1 Avian Flu Answered Here.

Bird flu, also referred to as avian influenza caused by H5N1 virus, has hit other states of India. In Kerala, orders have been issued to cull around 10,500 birds to prevent further transmission of the disease.

The infection was brought into the nation by migratory birds, flowing from Siberia and central Asia during the cold months. Among states where birds have been found dead include Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Giriraj Singh, said the government is alert and providing all possible assistance to the states. There is no need to abandon meats and eggs for now, the Minister clarified, adding that they only need to be "cooked fully" to prevent any risk of transmission.

India was hit by the worst spell of bird flu in 2006, when the disease outbreak was reported in Nandurbar and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra. The poultry industry was hit across the nation, as thousands of birds died due to the contagious disease. The prices of chicken and egg had remained grounded for several weeks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).