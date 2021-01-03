Jaipur, January 3: The Rajasthan government has called for an emergency meeting after crows were found dead, triggering bird flu scare in the state. Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria on Sunday said the government is monitoring the situation, describing the matter "serious". The wildlife department has also issued a bird flu alert over the mysterious death of crows. Rajasthan Bird Deaths: Over 4,000 Migratory Birds Found Dead Near Sambhar Lake, Death Toll Shoots to 15,000 Till Now.

Asked about the bird flu scare in Rajasthan, Lalchand Kataria said: "It's a serious matter. An emergency meeting of concerned officials has been called. We are monitoring it." Bird flu was confirmed as the cause of death of nearly 50 crows in Jhalawar a couple of days ago. Since then, other parts such as Kota, Baran and Jodhpur have also reported hundreds of crow deaths.

Moreover, 52 peacocks and 100 birds were also found dead in Nagaur village on January 1. The cause of death remained undetected. Sixty hens were found dead in Panwar area of Jhalawar as well. "If bird flu is found to have infected poultry in a chicken farm then the chickens will be culled and suitable compensation will be given," Jhalawar Collector Ngikya Gohain has said.

Wildlife officials have been directed to inspect wetlands of the state since a large number of migratory birds are in Rajasthan due to the winter season. "Bird flu advisories are being issued asking the wildlife department to keep a tab on deaths of birds and also collect samples of the dead birds before properly disposing of their carcasses," Mohanlal Meena, chief wildlife warden, Rajasthan, was quoted by HT as saying.

