Jaipur, August 6: In a shocking incident, a boy, who was issued transferred certificate last year owing to alleged misbehaving with teachers, opened fire at his teacher on Thursday, according to a report. The victim, identified as Natwar Yadav - teacher who issued the boy his transfer certificate- was rushed to hospital. The incident reportedly took place in Nareda area of Jaipur's Kotpuli in Rajasthan. The police has detained the boy and his accomplice. Pitbull Attacks 11-Year-Old Boy in Jaipur, Leaves Him With Grievous Injuries; Owner Booked.

According to the report by TOI, the boy was dismissed by Yadav last year because of his alleged misbehavior with the teachers. He was in class 12 then. Following which he took up work at Rajsamand district. Angry seeing all his friends pass Class 12, he decided to take action against the teacher. Dinesh Kumar, DSP Kotputli told Times of India "When all his friends passed Class 12, he was angry and decided to settle scores with the teacher." Rajasthan Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted And Gangraped in Alwar; Case Registered.

On Thursday, when Yadav was going home, two people on a bike intercepted him and one fired a shot at him. He reportedly fell on the ground, sustained injury on thigh and was rushed to the hospital. The two boys were detained by the police on Thursday night. They were both found to be minor.

