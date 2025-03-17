Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, have been grabbing headlines for the past few days due to reports of their alleged breakup. As per media reports, the actress is now prioritising her career and actively considering new projects. What shocked fans was that the speculation began just days after reports confirmed their marriage plans. Since then, Tamannaah has maintained a low profile, avoiding media attention. On Sunday (March 16), the actress attended Rasha Thadani's 20th birthday bash. A video of Tamannah has now gone viral where her outfit reminded netizens of Vijay Varma's coat. Rasha Thadani 20th Birthday Bash: Tamannaah Bhatia, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Other Celebs Slay in Black as They Attend the Party (Watch Videos).

Tamannaah Bhatia Wears Vijay Varma’s Blazer at Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Bash?

Tamannaah Bhatia arrived at Rasha Thadani's birthday bash in Mumbai yesterday in a stylist bodycon dress and black and white striped blazer. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the Stree 2 actress looked stunning as usual, but eagle-eyed netizens had some other topic to discuss. They felt that Tamannaah was wearing Vijay's coat for the party. Taking to the comment section under the post, a user wrote, "Coat Vijay ka hai", while another commented, "Vijay ka coat pehn liya hai Tammy ne."

Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps at Rasha Thadani’s 20th Birthday Bash

Netizens Feel Tamannaah Bhatia Wore Vijay Varma’s Coat for the Party

Well, the coat did look similar to the one Vijay Varma wore at the opening of Jio World Plaza in November 2023. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared pictures of the same along with his lady love Tamannaah Bhatia. He captioned the post, "Tammy and I for @abrahamandthakore at the opening of @jioworldplaza." ‘Secret to Being Loved Is…’: Did Tamannaah Bhatia Hint at Breakup With Vijay Varma in Her Cryptic Post From January 2025?.

Vijay Varma’s 2023 Insta Post Shows Him Wearing the Coat

This is not the first time that the couple raised eyebrows following their breakup rumours. On the occasion of Holi on Friday (March 14), the duo joined Raveena Tandon's Holi Party at her residence. However, paparazzi-shared videos show the actors arriving and leaving separately.

