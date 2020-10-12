Dehradun, October 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward councillor from Bhadaipura ward, Rudrapur municipal corporation, Prakash Singh Dhami passed away on Monday after being shot at by unknown assailants, police said on Monday. The Rudrapur Municipal Corporation comes under the Kumaon division in the state.

According to the police, unknown assailants reached Dhami's residence this morning and called him outside. They opened fire on him as soon as he stepped out of his house. BJP Leader Rajesh Jha Shot Dead by 2 Bike-Borne Men in Patna During His Morning Walk Today.

The BJP leader received two bullet wounds, one in his head while another in the chest. Immediately after this, the assailants fled using their car.

He was taken to the district hospital by his kin where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The police are investigating the murder with several angles, including political disputes. Further details are awaited.