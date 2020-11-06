Mumbai, November 6: A division bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday refused a plea by Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, to be released immediately and posted his petition challenging his arrest by Alibag police in a 2018 abetment to suicide case for further hearing on Friday afternoon.

The Delhi government decided to ban firecrackers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. He further said the decision was taken at a meeting to review the coronavirus situation as the national capital is witnessing a sharp rise in cases.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation also announced that it will ban bursting or lighting of all fire-crackers at public places during the upcoming Diwali festival.

We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it's going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land....we can't have an election stolen like this, said Donald Trump.

