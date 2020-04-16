British Airways Flight Carrying 241 UK Nationals & 28 Indians Departs From Amritsar For London Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Flight Leaving From Amritsar International Airport (Photo Credits: ANI)

Punjab, April 16: In the middle of the lockdown in India, a British Airways flight carrying 241 UK nationals and 28 Indians departed on Thursday from Amritsar International Airport to London. The first phase of the lockdown was supposed to get over on April 14, however, it was further extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on the back of the rising coronavirus cases in India.

As a result of the sudden decision to impose the lockdown, several people have been stranded in the country. In expectation that the lockdown would get over by April 14, several flight operators were taking ticket bookings for travel after that day. However, with the extension in the lockdown phase by 19 more days, both national, as well as international flights, have been suspended till May 3. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 12,380, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Jumps to 414.

A flight carrying 241 UK nationals and 28 Indians has departed today from Amritsar International Airport for Heathrow Airport in London. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/uyVJiHEv6D — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 12,380 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of these, 10,477 are active cases while 1,488 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll, on the other hand, increased to 414.