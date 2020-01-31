Budget Session 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Calls Government's Move to Abrogate Article 370 a 'Historic Decision'

Ram Nath Kovind (photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 31: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday described the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir as a historic one and said that it has paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament here ahead of the Budget Session, Kovind said, "The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution by Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

The President stressed that rapid development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, protection of culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and empowerment of democracy are among the priorities of his government. Budget Session 2020 of Parliament: President Ram Nath Kovind Mentions CAA, Triple Talaq Bill, Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict and Abrogation of Article 370 From J&K, Says 'Violence in Name of Protests Weakens a Nation'.

The government had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir, that gave special status to the erstwhile state on August 5. The government also bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.