New Delhi, November 2: The counting of votes for three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats across various states and a union territory is currently underway. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday. By the evening, results will be declared. The states where assembly bypolls took place are - Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha by-elections took place UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The voting was held on October 29.

As per the latest trends, the Congress has won in all four bypoll seats in Himachal Pradesh. The grand old party clinched the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll along with all three Assembly constituencies -- Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai in the by-elections. Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. In Haryana, Indian National Lok Dal candidate Abhay Singh Chautala is leading in the Ellenabad assembly constituency. IN Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United) is leading on both - Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats. Bypoll Results 2021: No Victory Procession After Winners Announced, Strictly Two People to be Allowed With Candidate to Receive Certification, Says EC.

In West Bengal, The Trinamool Congress won the bypolls to four Assembly seats - Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Gosaba in South 24 Parganas Santipur seat in Nadia and Khardha in North 24 Parganas. In Rajasthan also, the Congress won the Dhariawad assembly seat with 18,725 votes. The Congress is also leading in the Vallabhnagar assembly constituency. In Karnataka, the Congress candidate won the Hanagal assembly seat, while the BJP bagged the Sindagi Assembly constituency with a thumping victory.

In Assam, the BJP and its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won four out of five assembly seats. The saffron party has won the Thowra, Bhabanipur, Mariani seats, while UPPL bagged Gossaigaon and Tamulpur constituencies. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won the Jobat seat, while the Congress is leading in Raigaon. Then BJP candidate is also leading in Prithvipur. The saffron party's candidate is also leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha. In Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress party candidate won the Badvel (SC) assembly constituency. The Shiv Sena Has won the Dadra And Nagar Haveli lok Sabha seat.

